Anne Heche's Son Homer Breaks Silence on 'Deep Wordless Sadness' After Mother's Death

Anne Heche's oldest son Homer, 20, has released a statement addressing his mother's passing and the emotional ride to that somber moment. Heche was critically injured after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, setting it ablaze while she was trapped in the vehicle. Despite initially talking to witnesses and others at the scene, Heche was trapped for close to an hour.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Homer's statement is difficult but necessary in tough moments like this. "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," the statement reads. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi, who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

Heche has been removed from life support and is legally dead under California law, continuing on brain dead while doctors check her organs for donation potential. The actress' representative confirmed these details in a statement of their own.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the statement says, according to ET. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche's death caps a long week revolving around the actress and her wild series of accidents on Aug. 5 that ended in the blaze. Before reaching the Mar Vista neighborhood that became the emergency site, Heche was videoed in her blue Mini Cooper hitting the garage of a parking complex, before driving off after residents tried to help.

Her car was later caught on front door cameras in the neighborhood, traveling at a high rate of speed before the accident and eventual crash, which can be heard on the videos. The 53-year-old actress was best known for her roles in Wag the Dog, Six Days Seven Nights, Chicago P.D., and Another World. She was also a reality TV presence thanks to her turn on Dancing With the Stars. Rest in peace.