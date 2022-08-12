Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Pays Tribute to Her Amid Her Death

Hours before Anne Heche's death was confirmed, her longtime ex, James Tupper, and father of their 13-year-old son, Atlas took Instagram posted a photo of Heche, and captioned it "love you forever," followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute came a day after multiple media outlets reported that the actress was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in LA. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the actress' rep said in a statement. "She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

Tupper had publicly wished for a miracle in the days leading up to her ultimate death. The day of the crash, he took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of her and Atlas. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress, and mother tonight – we love you," he captioned the post with a heart emoji. Reports surfaced that she'd sped through a residential neighborhood before the crash, some of which was captured on camera.

First meeting in 20016 when they co-starred in Men in Trees, Heche and Tupper dated for more than a decade before they split in 2018. Heche is also the mother of 20-year-old Homer from her previous marriage to Coleman Laffoon. She and Tuuper seemingly remained friends.

A rep for Anne's family tells TMZ after her passing: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." She was 53-years-old.