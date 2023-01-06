Anne Heche's Son Announces Posthumous Project

It's been roughly five months since Anne Heche passed away, and now her son has announced a new posthumous project from the actress. In a new post on Heche's Instagram page, the late star's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, shared the news about Call Me Anne, a new memoir that will be released in the coming weeks. Hi Everybody, Homer here. Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are," Laffoon wrote.

"First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received – thank you," he continued. "One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path. But this is my mom's account so enough about me. I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself."

He then shared the news of Heche's book. "My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing," Laffoon explained. "The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it's own, as you would have wanted."

Laffoon also revealed that he is making plans for fans to be able to celebrate Heche's life and book release. "For those in Los Angeles, there will be a special event at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove," he shared. "I know mom would want to see everyone's smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies."

Finally, Laffoon clarified that messages such as this one are not going to become regular posts on his late mother's account. "I don't plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this," he wrote. "As mom liked to sign off, Peace and love, Homer."