Anne Heche's Estate Facing Yet Another Lawsuit

Anne Heche's estate is already facing one lawsuit stemming from the late actress' fatal car accident, and now it's been revealed that yet another has been filed. According to ET, Jennifer and John Durand — the owners of the home that was damaged in the incident — are suing Heche's estate. The outlet reports that they have filed for "negligence, negligence per se, [and] trespass." Notably, The documents also name Heche's son, Homer, who is the manager of her estate.

Per the legal paperwork, the couple claim that the "violent impact from the crash caused severe structural damage to the home," and that when Heche crashed her car into the house it sparked "a towering inferno" that led to more damage. At the time of the accident, the Durands were renting their home to Lynne Mishele. They now claim that the crash has caused them to loose "a substantial economic benefit from the lease and the monthly rent that they receive." Shortly after the deadly crash, The Durands started a GoFundMe for their tenant, which has brought in over $180,000.

The documents go on to read, "The Durands now have to spend substantial time and money and undergo the difficult process of rebuilding their house." In their suit, the couple is seeking $2 million in "compensatory damages," as well as punitive damages and damages for "recovery of their costs." They are is also requesting for a trial by jury.

Previously, according to PEOPLE, attorneys for Mishele filed documents in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. She is asking for "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence," "trespass," and "infliction of emotional distress." Per the court documents, Mishele "was working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche's vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house."

Mishele's lawyers go on to say that "the front end of [Heche's] car, incredibly, came to a halt just feet away from Plaintiff and her pets: two dogs named Bree and Rueben and a tortoise named Marley." They add that "by God's grace, Plaintiff and her three pets barely escaped physical impact from the car crash." The documents then reportedly detail Mishele as being "terrified, severely traumatized, and without a place to live," because of the accident.