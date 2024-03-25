Anne Hathaway Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage in 2015

Anne Hathaway is opening up about her 2015 miscarriage. The Idea of You actress, 41, opened up in a new interview for Vanity Fair about her difficult journey to motherhood, elaborating on a 2019 Instagram post she shared while announcing that she was pregnant with her and husband Adam Schulman's second child.

Sharing a photo of her baby bump, Hathaway wrote at the time, "It's not for a movie.... All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love." Asked about the post, the Oscar-winning actress, who is now mom to sons Jack, 4, and Jonathan, 8, revealed that her path to motherhood included plenty of "pain."

"Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone," she said, revealing that in 2015, she experienced a miscarriage while starring in Grounded, a one-woman, off-Broadway play.

"The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night," she remembered, sharing that while she had kept her miscarriage private, she did tell her friends when they would come to see her performance. "It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine." She continued, "I had to keep it real otherwise...So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it – where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone – I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I'm with you.'"

"It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong," Hathaway added.

Also in her interview with Vanity Fair, Hathaway spoke about the state of her career in the 2010s, and the online backlash she faced amid her professional success with 2012's Lés Miserables. "A lot of people wouldn't give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," she revealed, crediting "angel" Christopher Nolan for casting her in his 2014 film Interstellar.

"I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of," she said. "I don't know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me."