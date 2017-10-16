Anna Nicole Smith’s Doctor Makes Wild Claims About Her Having Affair With Son’s Girlfriend

Anna Nicole Smith’s doctor is speaking out about the late Playboy model claiming that she had an affair with her son’s girlfriend.

Los Angeles doctor Sandeep Kapoor made the allegations in his new book, Trust Me, I’m a Doctor. He was close to Smith and was charged with illegally prescribing drugs to her before she overdosed in 2007.

During an interview with Daily Mail, Kapoor opened up about his new book in which he dishes on his relationship with Smith and how she came to get involved with her son Daniel’s girlfriend.

“Apparently, Daniel met a girl that spring, began dating her, and introduced her to Anna,” Kapoor said. “The girl fell in love with Anna, and the two of them had a brief sexual relationship. It was downright Shakesperean.”

Daniel, 20, was allegedly furious when he learned of the affair.

“He felt betrayed and stopped speaking to Anna,” Kapoor continued.

After being put on trial, Kapoor was cleared of all charges related to Smith’s passing. However, his relationship with Smith was called into question after pictures of him emerged showing him shirtless while kissing the former Playmate of the Year.

Kapoor explained that he had been treating Smith once a month for over a year when she invited him in June 2005 to attend a Gay Pride parade in West Hollywood.

“When I met her she was in her prime, she was thin again,” Kapoor said. “And she was also medically doing pretty well. She was set on course by the doctor before me, I just had to kind of take on the reins and keep her doing well.”

“The Gay Pride was an invitation from her, she knew I was openly gay and that I had been involved with Project Angel Food, delivering food to AIDS patients, so I was very happy to support her at the pride,” he continued. “I was flattered by the invitation, Anna Nicole was a gay icon at the time, part of me was honored and liked the fact she was in the spotlight, I can’t say I wasn’t star-struck.”

Court documents show that later that evening, Kapoor bent the rules of his patient-doctor relationship. A video taken that night “showed Dr. Kapoor and Anna Nicole Smith in a reclined position in a nightclub-type setting. Dr. Kapoor had his shirt off, his arms around Anna Nicole Smith, and he was kissing and nuzzling Anna Nicole Smith’s neck.”

Kapoor was charged with 8 felonies in 2009. The charges included unlawfully prescribing controlled substances, obtaining fraudulent prescriptions and conspiring to furnish controlled substances. He was cleared of all charges.