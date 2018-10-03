Anna Faris Deletes Photo After Fans Shame Her ‘Unhealthy’ Figure

Anna Faris was forced to delete a photo from Instagram on Tuesday after an onslaught of body-shaming comments.

Faris posted a candid shot of herself in a dressing room, just before a performance on Tuesday — presumably recording her podcast, Unqualified. The picture showed her in a black top and knee-high black boots, with just cycling shorts on below the waist. She was leaning heavily on a trash can, apparently just before or after getting sick. However, the actress’ caption was self-effacing and light-hearted.

“Having pre-show jitters – so glad Michael Sherman captured it – also I eventually decided to put on pants,” she wrote.

Anna Faris Photo Triggers Body Shaming Onslaught //t.co/Dha0GmXwHv — TMZ (@TMZ) October 3, 2018



In a matter of minutes, the picture began to rack up comments about Faris’ thin figure, ranging from concern to condemnation. According to a report by TMZ, Faris deleted the post after just 15 minutes due to all the negative attention.

“You look so unhealthy,” one person wrote, “eat.”

“I feel this pic is a cry for help,” added another, “I hope you get the help you need.”

“This is alarming!” added a third.

Of course, Faris also had some defenders in the comment section, assuring her that she did not have to worry about what other people said about her body as long as she was happy.

“You are beautiful at any size,” a fan chimed in. “Health is our concern. If you’re healthy and happy that’s all that matters! Continue to be awesome!”

Faris seemed to be recording an episode of her podcast, Unqualified, on which she and celebrity guests give unqualified advice to those who ask, in addition to doing interviews and having funny conversations. Michael Sherman, who Faris said took the controversial photo of her, is her personal assistant, and the two have close relationship judging by their Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, Faris released a new episode of the podcast with guest Kevin Smith. They had a lively discussion about Smith’s personal life before delving into their advice segment. However, the episode was recorded well ahead of time, as one of Faris’ co-hosts noted in the beginning, meaning that Tuesday’s recording, which had the actress so nervous, has not been released yet.

In addition to her podcast, Faris is back on the air on the hit CBS comedy Mom. The show is in its sixth season, and is still going strong. The show airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.