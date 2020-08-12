How Anna Faris Reportedly Congratulated Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger on Their New Baby

Now that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their new baby, Anna Faris has reportedly celebrated the arrival. Faris, who was married to Pratt for eight years before separating back in 2017, was apparently happy with the news.

"Anna congratulated them and sent a gift," a source told E! Online. "They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive," referring to the child she and Pratt had. The outlet also noted that Farris had previously discussed her relationship with Pratt, appropriately enough on the Divorce Sucks! podcast in 2019. "We are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think that there is so much kindness and love," Faris said at the time. "It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with."

After the birth was announced, the couple shared the baby's name on Instagram Monday along with the first photo of their daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Sharing an image of all three of their hands locked in an embrace, the new mom wrote that they are "beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter." She went on to reveal the little one's name, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. She added that she and her husband "couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed!"

The Jurassic World star also confirmed the news with the same photo on his own account, along with a pair of Bible passages. The first was Psalm 126:3, "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy." The second, Psalm 127:3-4, read: "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger first started dating back in the summer of 2018 and later married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8, 2019. In April, sources confirmed to multiple outlets that they were expecting. A source later told PEOPLE that "after they got married, they couldn't wait to grow their family" and that they couldn't "wait for Jack to have a sibling," a sentiment that Faris echoed.