Anna Faris Speaks out About Her ‘Awesome’ Breast Implants

If you’ve ever listened to Anna Farris’ podcast, Unqualified (or read her memoir of the same title), you know she’s an open book — so it’s no surprise the the 41-year-old mom is opening up about her breast implants.

The Mom star told Women’s Health in the magazine’s May issue that she always thought of plastic surgery as “caving in to ‘the man’” until she found herself considering a boob job while going through her first divorce. She was married to Ben Indra for four years.

“I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce, I had just finished House Bunny, and I’d sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done,” she said, adding that she’s glad she opted for the surgery.

“It was f—ing awesome. I never, ever thought I’d do something like that. I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. What would that feel like?” she said.

She admitted that she’s still “floored” that she made the decision to go under the knife.

“I’m still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist. I kept thinking, Am I betraying my own gender by doing this?” she asked.

Faris added that she wished “we were more supportive of each other” and that over time, her views of plastic surgery changed.

“I think that people should be able to do whatever they want, whether it’s getting braces, bleaching their hair, getting extensions, getting a boob job, getting vaginal surgery, or getting a nose job,” Faris said.

Faris also opened up about her August 2017 split from ex-husband Chris Pratt, saying they still love each other in their ultimate goal to protect their 5-year-old son, Jack.

“I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy. At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me,” said Faris, who is now seeing cinematographer Michael Barrett.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack,” she added. “I cherish my family, my close friends, my child—that makes the rest of it worth it.”

During a March interview with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, Faris admitted that she felt a “little bit of anger” after reading fan reactions to her and Pratt’s split. She said that it was hard to see their fans think “love is dead” after hearing about the divorce.

“I had a little bit of a childish feeling of ‘Oh come on, f— grow up’… a little bit of anger,” Faris said of the reaction. “But that’s not fair either because I cultivated it. We intentionally cultivated this idea of like ‘Look at this beautiful family.’ There were so many moments that were like that, but like anything on social media, you don’t post [the bad stuff].”

Faris also told Shepard that she is still friends with Pratt and they are co-parenting their son.

“We had an unbelievable marriage and we have a great friendship now, we love our son to death,” she said. “I’m really proud of that.”