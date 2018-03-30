Anna Faris ‘Angered’ by Fan Reaction to Split From Chris Pratt

Anna Faris felt a “little bit of anger” after reading the fan reaction to her split from Chris Pratt last year, going so far to even blame herself for creating an image of the perfect family.

During an interview with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, the Mom star said it was hard to see their fans think “love is dead” after hearing about their divorce.

“Chris and I did talk about [it],” she said. “We got, like on the Twitter feed, ‘Love is dead.’”

Faris said their perfect photos on social media did not tell the full story of their relationship.

“I had a little bit of a childish feeling of ‘Oh come on, f— grow up’… a little bit of anger,” Faris said of the reaction. “But that’s not fair either because I cultivated it. We intentionally cultivated this idea of like ‘Look at this beautiful family.’ There were so many moments that were like that, but like anything on social media, you don’t post [the bad stuff].”

Earlier in the interview, Faris admitted she is wary of ever getting married again. Before her eight-year marriage to Pratt, she was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

“For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits,” the 41-year-old said of marriage, reports PEOPLE. “I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding.”

Faris and Pratt were married in 2009, and share a son, 6-year-old Jack.

Faris is reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt spends his time farming on the San Juan Islands off the Washington State coast. In his most recent Instagram post, Pratt teased a new love in his life, but it was just a cow he brought to Washington from Texas.

“Love at first sight,” Pratt wrote. “This good lookin lady is from the great state of Texas. She’s adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl!” He also added the hashtags, “farm life” and “Texas girl.”

Faris told Shepard that she is still friends with Pratt and they are co-parenting their son.

“We had an unbelievable marriage and we have a great friendship now, we love our son to death,” she said. “I’m really proud of that.”

You can see Pratt in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22. Faris’ Mom airs on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays.