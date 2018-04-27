Ann Curry Reported Matt Lauer for Sexual Harassment on Behalf of NBC Colleague in 2012

Allegations of sexual misconduct keep coming against former TODAY Show anchor Matt Lauer.

Lauer’s former co-anchor Ann Curry said she approached two members of NBC‘s management in 2012 after a female staffer at the network told her she was “sexually harassed physically” by Lauer.

The staffer confirmed to The Washington Post in a report released Thursday, that she went to Curry with her complaint, but remained anonymous fearing retaliation.

“A woman approached me and asked me tearfully if I could help her,” Curry told The Post. “She was afraid of losing her job… I believed her.”

Curry went on to say she specifically named Lauer in the complaint as a person of concern.

“I told management they had a problem and they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women,” Curry said.

She declined to name the management officials she claims to have approached and the Post reports an NBC spokesman said they had no record of her warning and added there was no mention of the incident on Lauer’s personnel file. The spokesman also made note of the fact that NBC News chairman Andy Lack was not at the network at the time.

Curry left TODAY after barely a year as co-anchor in 2012, the same year she says she reported Lauer, PEOPLE writes. Her exit led to much speculation that it had been due to lack of chemistr between her and Lauer.

Curry told the Post there was “pervasive verbal sexual harassment at NBC,” but that she understands reluctance to report harassment.

“This is one of the problems when we talk about corporations with an HR department being under leadership of someone who might or might not be accused,” she said. “How are they going to complain about it if they are accusing someone who is overseeing the department that is supposed to protect them?”

“Do you have a system that allows those who feel they have been victimized to air their complaints without fear they will lose their jobs?” she added. “I don’t know a company that does.”

Lauer spoke publicly about the allegations for the first time since his firing in November, in a statement provided to the Post for the new story.

“Five months ago I was terminated by NBC after admitting to past relationships with co-workers,” he said in a statement. “A day later I took responsibility, apologized to the people I had hurt and promised to begin the process of repairing the damage I had caused my family. I have worked every day since then to honor that promise,” Lauer said in his statement to The Washington Post on Wednesday and published on Thursday.

According to PEOPLE, Lauer’s lawyers say that his statement was not published in full.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months- including a claim that I would, or even could, lock someone in my office. I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost.

“But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” he concluded the statement.

Lauer’s employment with NBC was terminated on Nov. 29 when an unnamed NBC employee came forward with accusations that he had sexually harassed her while the two were reporting on the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi Russia, and continued to do so when they returned to the United States.

As the days passed numerous additional women came forward with complaints towards Lauer, building up a timeline of debauchery during his tenure with NBC that lasted 20 years.