Ann Curry Could ‘Destroy’ Matt Lauer, According to Source

Ann Curry may have some major dirt on her former Today co-host Matt Lauer. Curry has been mostly quiet publicly about the rape accusations made against him by former NBC producer Brooke Nevils, but should she choose to break that silence it would reportedly be devastating for Lauer, as per a source from Us Weekly.

“Ann has maintained a dignified silence, but a lot of people confided in her years ago and still do to this day,” the source said. “She knows more than most about the man Matt really is, and when she finally speaks out, it will destroy him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Curry hasn’t been completely silent about the abuse allegations. She tweeted her support for Nevils on Oct. 9, writing, “Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent. I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart.”

Curry previously made public that she reported Lauer for sexual harassment to NBC executives in 2012, a claim the network denies. NBC also maintains that it never covered up any accusations against Lauer by co-workers.

Last year, Curry appeared on CBS This Morning and Gayle King said to her, “It was viewed that a very powerful man, meaning Matt Lauer, derailed your career.” “You should ask someone else,” Curry responded. “I’m not the one to ask about that … I don’t know what was all behind it. I do know that it hurt like hell.”

She was then asked specifically about the abuse allegations the led to Lauer’s firing in 2017. Curry said, “I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations. I’m trying not to hurt people and I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated,” she continued. “I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated, and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else. But I can say that I, because you’re asking me a very direct question, I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed.”

The details of Nevils allegations of rape against Lauer were published in Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. Nevils alleges that Lauer raped her in a hotel room when they were in Sochi covering the 2014 Winter Olympics. Lauer has denied the accusations.