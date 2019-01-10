‘High Plains Drifter’ and ‘Animal House’ Actress Verna Bloom Dead at 80

Actress Verna Bloom, who appeared in classic films such as, Animal House and High Plains Drifter has passed away at the age of 80.

According to Variety, a rep for Bloom confirmed that she died on died Jan. 9 in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He cause of death was reportedly due to complications of dementia, as per her family.

Verna Bloom, Actress in ‘Animal House,’ ‘High Plains Drifter,’ Dies at 80 //t.co/mFw7h5r0VI — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2019

In addition to the aforementioned films, Bloom also appeared in Street Scenes (1970), The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), After Hours (1985) and Honkytonk Man (1982).

Bloom was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on Aug. 7 1938. As an adult, she graduated from the School of Fine Arts in Boston University with a BFA, and later went on to study at the HB Studio in New York City.

RIP Verna Bloom of MEDIUM COOL, HIGH PLAINS DRIFTER, Marion Wormer in NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE, Martin Scorsese’s AFTER HOURS and THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST. pic.twitter.com/WfFH6VwuRD — Peter Avellino (@PeterAPeel) January 10, 2019

In High Plains Drifter, Bloom co-starred alongside Clint Eastwood, who also directed the picture. In it, she played Sarah Belding, a woman whose husband finds himself on the bad side of Eastwood’s Stranger.

The 1973 film holds wide critical acclaim, with Rotten Tomatoes recording an aggregated score of 96 percent Fresh.

“Clint Eastwood’s sophomore outing as director sees him back in the saddle as a mysterious stranger, as the result is one of his most memorable Westerns,” the site’s Critics Consensus of the film reads.

RIP Verna Bloom pic.twitter.com/yIwCDgCvHg — Ian W. Hill (@geminicollision) January 10, 2019

In 1978, Bloom appeared in Animal House, a film that paved the way for the raunchy-comedy film genre. Bloom starred as Marion Wormer, the wife of John Vernon’s Dean Vernon Wormer.

“The talents of director John Landis and Saturday Night Live’s irrepressible John Belushi conspired to create a rambunctious, subversive college comedy that continues to resonate,” Rotten Tomatoes’ Critics Consensus reads for the legendary comedy.

Interestingly, neither of those films are the highest rated movies of her career, the 1985 Disney film The Journey of Natty Gann holds a rating of 100 percent Fresh. That film also starred Meredith Salenger, John Cusack, Lainie Kazan and Ray Wise.

Bloom’s final film appearance was 1988s The Last Temptation of Christ, in which she played Mary, the mother of Jesus.

According to Yahoo News, Bloom is survived by her her son Sam and her spouse of nearly 50 years, screenwriter Jay Cocks (The Age of Innocence, Gangs of New York).