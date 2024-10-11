Andy Cohen Reacts to Anderson Cooper Getting Hit in Head Covering Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton’s surprise cameo in Anderson Cooper‘s newscast has Andy Cohen calling for a New Year’s Eve encore.

On Oct. 9, while braving the fierce winds of Hurricane Milton in Bradenton, Florida, Cooper was struck by flying debris during a live broadcast. The incident quickly prompted fans to demand his return to CNN‘s annual New Year’s Eve spectacular, a show that has become synonymous with Cooper’s endearingly tipsy antics.

Andy Cohen, Cooper’s longtime friend and co-host of the beloved year-end bash, was quick to take up the public’s cause. Reposting a fan’s Instagram story, Cohen added his emphatic “Agree” to the plea, shared via E! Online: “We need @AndersonCooper and @BravoAndy to host NYE. Please get this national treasure under cover.”

The Bravo maestro didn’t stop there. He also shared a post from X (formerly Twitter) that humorously suggested, “CNN had better let Anderson Cooper black out on New Year’s Eve for this.” This cheeky demand refers to the duo’s infamous on-air shenanigans, which have become a staple of holiday entertainment for many viewers.

The demand for Cooper’s return to the New Year’s Eve spotlight comes on the heels of CNN’s brief flirtation with sobriety on the show. However, the network’s attempt to impose a “dry” policy was short-lived, with Cooper and Cohen returning to their glasses-raised glory to usher in 2024.

It was during this alcohol-fueled festivity that Cooper captured hearts nationwide with his infectious, tipsy giggles during an on-air drinking game alongside Cohen and Neil Patrick Harris.

While the hurricane incident has thrust Cooper back into the New Year’s Eve conversation, it’s worth noting that his friendship with Cohen extends far beyond their annual televisual festivities. In a 2022 interview on the Table for Two podcast, Cohen reflected on their relationship, saying, “We’ve been able to develop our friendship as a public duo, which has been fun for me and for him.”

The bond between these “geriatric parents,” as Cohen jokingly refers to them, also extends to their children. Cohen expressed his joy about their kids’ friendship, saying, “I’m so glad that Ben will grow up with Wyatt, and will grow up to see Anderson raising Wyatt and Sebastian.”

Despite the lighthearted nature of their New Year’s Eve antics, both Cooper and Cohen have faced their share of professional challenges. Cooper has stood by Cohen through recent controversies, including allegations from former Real Housewives stars. Cooper praised Cohen’s resilience in an interview with Vulture, stating, “Every day when I turn on my phone, I see content that Andy Cohen is responsible for. Much more so than any late-night host.” He added that while Cohen “makes it look easy,” he is “paddling really, really fast under the water.”

As the dust settles from Hurricane Milton and the anticipation builds for CNN’s New Year’s Eve plans, fans continue to rally behind the dynamic duo. One fan encapsulated the sentiment perfectly, posting, “The world is slowly healing through Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen taking shots on #cnnNYE and hearing Anderson’s giggle.”