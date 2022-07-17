Andy Cohen Injured Himself While Filming 'Watch What Happens Live'

Andy Cohen felt the heat during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, literally. PEOPLE reported that Cohen burned his fingers after accidentally grabbing a curling iron. Wildy enough, that wasn't the only ordeal that he experienced that day.

Cohen's injury occurred during a commercial break that took place on Wednesday's episode of WWHL. When the show came back from the commercial, the host explained his mishap. As he recounted, he grabbed a curling iron owned by Caroline Brooks, one of the stars of the Real Housewives of Dubai, and it left him with a significant burn.

"Welcome back to Watch What Happens Live," Cohen said when the show came back from commercial. "I'm Andy Cohen in the clubhouse where one could drink too much and make an inappropriate statement, or they could grab Caroline Brooks's curling iron with their hands during the commercial break and burn themselves, which is what I just did." As he fanned himself with a cue card, he said, "Oh boy. I am in pain. I'm not kidding you." Cohen also addressed the situation on social media, as he wrote, "That hurt."

During the episode, the control room told Cohen that they received some concerned messages from fans who urged him not to use ice for the burn. He said as he placed the ice beside him, "Okay, well then I'll take it off. Can someone bring me what is good for burns?" After putting down the ice, Cohen tried using milk to help the burn as well as cream. However, as he told fans, "But I'm like, shaking, which is very weird." A couple of days after the ordeal, a fan asked for an update on the burn. According to Cohen, he's feeling "all better."

On the same day of his curling iron injury, Cohen shared that he had an unfortunate cab ride experience. He explained to his Instagram followers that he found himself in a cab with a less than pleasant smell, writing, "You simply cannot believe the smell in this cab….. I truly think there is a dead animal in this car. Ok I am just sharing to pass the time and take my mind off this smell." The WWHL host later shared, "UPDATE: he took me the wrong way and we are in a huge fight. This is not going well." Even though the cab ride may have been a disaster, at least Cohen's hand is doing alright following his other mishap.