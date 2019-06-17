Watch Anderson Cooper Give On-Air Eulogy to Mother Gloria Vanderbilt Who Passed Away at 95

Anderson Cooper recently shared the news that his mother Gloria Vanderbilt has passed away at the age of 95, and the iconic journalist delivered a heartfelt on-air eulogy for her.

Following the sad announcement, Cooper said, “Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman who loved life and lived it on her own terms.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She spent a lot of time alone in her head during her life, but when the end came she was not alone. She was surrounded by beauty and by family and by friends,” he added, also revealing that just this month it was discovered that she had an advanced type of cancer.

During his eulogy to his mother, Cooper shared an audio clip of the two of them laughing together, then commenting, “I never knew that we had the same exact giggle. I recorded it, and it makes me giggle every time I watch it,” later added, “What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. What an incredible woman.”

Gloria Vanderbilt died this morning, according to her son, CNN’s Anderson Cooper. The fashion designer and socialite was 95. https://t.co/Hxeen0b3fm pic.twitter.com/uNJutm9BV6 — CNN (@CNN) June 17, 2019

Many have since taken to sharing messages of sympathy and support on social media, lamenting Cooper’s terrible loss.

“I’m so sorry @andersoncooper for the loss of your mom. She was an amazing woman who raised an amazing son. My deepest condolences to you and your family,” one person commented.

Sending love and light to my brother in journalism @andersoncooper . Your mom was an epic force. We celebrate a life well loved. #GloriaVanderbilt . . . #RestInPower. — Rahman Johnson (@rahmanj) June 17, 2019

“May she Rest In Peace I will always remember her when I was a college student I worked as a busboy back in a Chicago. I worked [an] event she was hosting and she personally passed out envelopes to all of us who worked the event,” another Twitter user recalled.

“Sad to hear this news. Ms. Vanderbilt inspired me as a teenager, by influencing an entire industry. Sad to see childhood icons leaving us with what feels like greater frequency. She’ll be missed,” someone else wrote.

Grateful Anderson had a special reporting as he interviewed his mother that opened a window never raised before. Gloria made a comment during her designer days I never had respect for & gave her less respect for it, but watching the doc help me get over it. My condolences Cooper. — E Cooper (@EECJONES) June 17, 2019

At this time, it does not appear that memorial service details for Vanderbilt have been announced.