Ana de Armas Deactivates Her Twitter Account Following Ben Affleck Breakup

✖

It was announced in mid-January that Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck reportedly split. In light of this news, it appears as though de Armas has deactivated her Twitter account. While this news comes on the heels of their breakup news, it's unclear exactly what led to the actor deactivating her account.

According to PEOPLE, eagle-eyed fans, including the Ana de Armas Updates account, noticed that de Armas appeared to have deleted her Twitter account recently. At the moment, the Knives Out star's handle does not exist on the social media site. Even though she is seemingly off Twitter, she still has her Instagram account up and running. Her most recent picture was posted only a few days ago and features her showcasing her new hairstyle complete with a bob cut and bangs. Her decision to delete her Twitter account comes about two weeks after it was reported that she split from Affleck after almost a year of dating.

BREAKING: Ana de Armas has deactivated her Twitter account. 😱 pic.twitter.com/019500DWlu — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 31, 2021

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told PEOPLE about the couple's split. "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." Another source added, "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives." The second source also said that "Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly."

Affleck and de Armas were first linked together in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming film together, Deep Water. They were frequently spotted out together in Los Angeles over the summer, as they were both in the city quarantining together. About a month before it was announced that they split, the couple reportedly moved in together. However, based on what has since emerged about the pair, their time living together was likely short-lived seeing as though they have since broken up.