Amy Schumer Reveals She’s Undergoing IVF, Shares Photo of Bruised Stomach Amid Fertility Struggles

Amy Schumer got candid with fans on Thursday, Jan. 9, revealing to fans that she has been undergoing IVF in an effort to conceive a second child with husband Chris Fischer. The comedian shared a photo of her bruised stomach as a result of her IVF treatments, writing that she started the journey one week ago.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” Schumer began before asking her followers for some advice. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Schumer and Fischer welcomed son Gene Attell in May 2019 after an incredibly difficult pregnancy for Schumer. The comedian suffered from Hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that she wrote caused her to throw up “violently.”

“Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy,” Schumer shared in a May 11 Instagram post. “Women are the s—. Men are cool and whatever but women are f—ing warriors and capable of anything.”

“I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful,” she continued. “But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

“All my friends,” the 38-year-old concluded. “Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it’. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana.”

Since giving birth, Schumer has continued to be open about her life as a mom, including in a recent selfie she took with Gene’s nanny of the two wearing face masks.

“This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy,” the Trainwreck star wrote. “I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin.”

