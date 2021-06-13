Amy Schumer Lookalike Truck Stop Photo Debunked

✖

A photo of an Amy Schumer lookalike wearing a "Truckin-n-F—in" shirt at a Tennessee truckstop went viral last week. It wasn't real though. The photo was published by Celina 52 Truck Stop, a parody Twitter page known for posting doctored images and fabricated stories. Celina 52 got what it wanted out of the situation though, with its website allegedly crashing at one point because "dozens" of people rushed to buy a shirt.

Back on Wednesday, Celina 52 posted the photo of the Schumer lookalike, claiming the woman in the picture was Amelia, who won a prize. She had a teardrop tattoo, not because she murdered anyone, but because she "accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep at the wheel and got the tattoo to honor their memory." The picture was shared so much that Schumer began trending on Twitter. "Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop?" Schumer joked.

Quit calling her Amy Schumer. Amy Schumer doesn't have a tattoo for accidentally running over a pedestrian. — Celina 52 Truck Stop (@celinatruckstop) June 10, 2021

However, this was all a parody. There is no real "Ceila 52 Truck Stop" and its Facebook page notes it is a "satire/parody" site, notes Snopes. The Facebook page also claims it is the only gas station in the "Weaber Valley Region" of Tennessee, which also seems to be a reference to the also-not-real Weaber Valley Raceway. Connect the dots, and you get two parody social media pages that seem to exist to sell T-shirts. For just $17.99, you too can own a "Trunkin-n-F—in" T-shirt in three different colors, just like the shirt you saw in a viral photo!

The Celia 52 Truck Stop team also shared a doctored photo of a celebrity in May. They claimed to have a "trucker of the Month" for April who looked curiously like NHL star Phil Kessel. The photo showed the "trucker" wearing a shirt reading "Harry Potter Hates Ohio." In the real photo, Kessel wore a grey Under Armour jersey as he held up a hockey puck to celebrate his 900th point.

In the days since the "Schumer" photo went viral, the Celia 52 Truck Stop team has continued to make fun of the media coverage the tweet received. On Thursday, they jokingly told Snopes to "enjoy your lawsuit for lying." In another tweet, they wondered, "If [Snopes] has never been to our truck stop how can they say it's not real exactly they can't." On Friday, they claimed their site "crashed" due to "dozens of visitors."

In another tweet this week, Celia 52 claimed to be the "only Constitutionally Exempt Truck Stop" in Tennessee and they even "have authority to create our own laws at our property." They included a sign reading, "You have no legal rights once you step foot on this property. U.S. Constitution doesn't apply here. No Snowflakes."