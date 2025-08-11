Amy Schumer Shown Using Walker After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

Amy Schumer is on the mend. The comedian recently shared an update to her social media, the first since undergoing spinal surgery.

“Since my surfing injury back in the day my L5 has been killing me. Today I got a laminectomy! It’s a short recovery and when I’m feeling better I will buy a bra!” she captioned a post smiling with the walker on Instagram.

Her surgery comes months after she began using a new weight loss medication. Earlier this year, the Kinda Pregnant star spoke about the effects of Mounjaro after experiencing the downside effects of another weight loss assistant, Ozempic.

“I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried WeGovy and I was like puking,” Schumer said in a clip, per FOX News.

“I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula or whatever… but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers,” she added

She also began using hormone therapy to help. “They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared,” Schumer said.

She continued, saying things were going well for her. “My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I’m talking about sex. So that’s been great, Mounajro’s been great… I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”

As to why she traded in Ozempic, Schumer said it wasn’t working with her body. “I have this gene – GDF15 – which makes you extremely prone to nausea which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy. So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they’re all good,” she told Howard Stern.