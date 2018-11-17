Amy Schumer Returns to Work After Hospitalization

Comedian Amy Schumer is back to work after she was hospitalized earlier this week.

On Friday, the Trainwreck star posted a photo of her dog Tati on a chair, with a caption telling her fans she plans on performing this weekend. “I will be doing my shows tomorrow and Sunday! Also, F– BETSY DeVos. Like for real. Are you kidding me?!” she wrote, referring to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Schumer is scheduled to perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday and at the Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh on Sunday. She has tour dates scheduled through Dec. 23.

Schumer also shared a black and white photo of herself bundled up for the cold with her younger sister, Emmy-winning writer Kim Caramele. “Always there,” read the caption.

Schumer, who is expecting her first husband with husband Chris Fisher, was hospitalized on Thursday with hyperemesis, the same illness Kate Middleton suffered from during her pregnancies. Schumer was forced to cancel a show in Dallas.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry,” Schumer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows.”

She continued, “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls–! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

Schumer’s fans were happy to hear she is doing much better this weekend and shared their own pregnancy stories.

“Dude, the third trimester will be better. It’s all worth it, I promise,” one fan wrote.

“So glad you’re feeling better,” added another.

According to the American Pregnancy Organization, symptoms of Hyperemesis gravidarum include “severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance.” Some severe cases can require hospitalization, and women should not take medication until after seeing a doctor.

The cause of the condition, a severe case of morning sickness, is still unknown, but symptoms “usually appear between 4-6 weeks of pregnancy and may peak between 9-13 weeks.” Many of the symptoms alleviate between 14 to 30 weeks into the pregnancy.

News that Schumer is pregnant broke in late October when her friend, News Not Noise’s Jessica Yellin, hid the news at the end of a list of every political candidate Schumer endorsed for the 2018 mid-term elections.

“I’m pregnant — Amy Schumer,” the message at the bottom read.

During Schumer’s first performance since the baby announcement, she began joking about the pregnancy, telling a Las Vegas crowd she has had a “tough pregnancy so far.” She also said she does not like it when people guess the baby’s gender.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she joked. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”

Schumer also shared an ultrasound video on the day before election day. She encouraged her fans to vote in the video’s caption.

Photo credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images