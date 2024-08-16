Peter Kurtz, a comedian who gained some spotlight after killing it on America's Got Talent, has died. He was 73. According to TMZ, the reality alum died after he was involved in a "fatal hit-and-run" in Tarzana.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to the outlet that Perry was involved in the fatal collision around 11:20 PM on Thursday night. He was struck by a gray Honda Civic, according to TMZ, and pronounced dead at the scene.

His career did not begin with America's Got Talent, as he had been performing nationwide since the early 1970s and was a headliner at Dangerfield's in New York. The iconic club was named after Rodney Dangerfield and helped a ton of comedians find their major breaks.

He also opened for Robin Williams during his standup shows before he passed in 2014. His America's Got Talent appearance came during season 8 and was cut short after receiving three "No" votes for his rap about the judges. They could've given him a bit of a longer chance, much like old Howard Stern would've done.