'American Pie' Star Seann William Scott Files for Divorce

Seann William Scott filed for divorce from his wife, Olivia Korenberg, on Tuesday after four years of marriage. The 47-year-old American Pie actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Scott married Korenberg, an interior designer based in Los Angeles, on Sept. 21, 2019, and in the filing, they list their date of separation as Oct. 2, 2023. He has requested joint legal and physical custody of Frankie Rose, born in June 2020, who is 3 1/2-years-old.

In addition, the documents state that spousal support will be "payable to Respondent pursuant to the terms of the parties' Prenuptial Agreement." In February, it was reported that Scott had listed his five-bedroom Venice, California, home for $4.9 million on the market. In 1999's American Pie and its sequels, the actor portrayed Steve Stifler.

Previously, Scott had been engaged to Victoria's Secret model Lindsay Frimodt in 2012. Just weeks ago, Scott said he was dating someone. In an interview with US Weekly on Sept. 11, he mentioned that he was dating a wonderful woman but did not name her. Scott explained he was "a pretty private person" who wouldn't comment on such matters. As the star of Lethal Weapon described, he was "super happy" with his relationship.

Korenberg, a UCLA graduate with an MA in interior design, co-founded Twofold LA with Jenn Pablo in 2011. "Twofold LA is a client-centered boutique firm offering services in interior + event design and production. Through Jenn and Olivia's extensive experience with residential design, commercial design and project management, they warmly tend to each of their client's needs with a traditional project management method bearing in mind the importance of aesthetics, form and function," the company's website states. After serving as principal designer for the company, Korenberg left in mid-August 2019.

"At 23 years old I had no idea the extent to which running a business would stretch and challenge me both professionally and personally. I am so proud of what has been accomplished in this past near decade and am excited to see where Jenn Pablo takes Twofold LA in this next phase. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds," she wrote after announcing her departure on Instagram. Her current professional status is unclear.

During an interview with Korenberg, she noted that her path to success had been challenging. "I'm not sure there is such thing as a smooth road when starting your own business. While we had excellent models from previous firms to build upon you are always going to be in a sense re-inventing the wheel so as to create processes that works with your own philosophy," Olivia said in a May 2017 interview with Voyage LA.