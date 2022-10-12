'American Idol' Fans Devastated by Willie Spence's Death
American Idol Season 19 Willie Spence reportedly died in a car accident on Tuesday, and fans of the singer and the show are devastated by the news of his death. In a Facebook post, local news outlet DouglasNow — based in Spence's home city of Douglas, Georgia — shared a photo of the singer, and revealed the tragic news. "DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee," the outlet stated.
The statement continued, "We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie's family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed." Many immediately began posting memorials and sympathy messages on the post, with one person writing, "Oh no, so very sorry to hear this sad news! Prayers for his family and all of his friends. I loved his smile!" Scroll down to see Spence's final Instagram post and read more tributes from his fans.
"Rest in Paradise"
"Wowww my heart really hurts! May you rest in paradise Willie. Such a star! And a sweet soul! You will be missed!" Former The Voice contestant Ali Caldwell wrote in a comment on Spence's final Instagram post.
"Shine Bright"
rest in love to the INSANELY talented, Willie Spence 🕊 pic.twitter.com/HhvWnWgwDM— i don’t think of her ✨ (@thefuckingvoice) October 12, 2022
"This HURTS !!!!!! R.I.P. Willie. I can't even deal yo!! Sending Prayers and Love to Mama Spence, his father and Family," wrote Grammy-winner Saeed Renaud, then adding a hashtag for "Shine bright like A diamond Brotha."
"Fly High"
Willie’s last post was about god being his hiding place 🙏🏾 . It always seemed that certain songs are brought to you at times by chance to remind you of gods wonder! And willie always sang with his all 💙 may he sing praises up in heaven and rest peacefully 🙏🏾 #williespence— k🇯🇲✨✨ (@2_blu4u) October 12, 2022
"You shined down here, but now you're shining even brighter up there," commented former American Idol contestant Drake McCain. "Such a beautiful soul! #flyhighwillie."
"A Gift"
Heaven has a new angel. Rest in peace @Williespence and thanks for your support! ♥️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/m9gYdgVp1z— South FL Gospel News (@GospelFL) October 12, 2022
Country music superstar Mickey Guyton added, "You truly were and will always be such a gift to us. We love you."
"The Kindest Soul"
RIP to Willie Spence 🕊
what a talented young man with a beautiful voice!
sending heartfelt condolences & continued prayers to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LgXebrHDWX— TRBD 🩸 (@theRNBdrop) October 12, 2022
"The kindest soul! Bro the conversations we've had will be cherished forever. May you Rest In Piece!" commented former The Voice contestant Shane Q.
"King"
I never even watched #AmericanIdol, but I remember coming across Willie Spence's audition on social media last year and being floored by his voice. He was a FORCE. What an awful tragedy 💔 https://t.co/B41BvH51j3— Sarah Little (@sarahlittle96) October 12, 2022
"It's crazy he posted this right before he got into the accident," someone else wrote. "You definitely sang your way to heaven king so so so sooo sad."
"So Talented"
can’t believe that willie spence is dead. i loved meeting this guy, he was so talented and kind #ripwillie pic.twitter.com/b19HRb6hWm— amanda (@mandaocn) October 12, 2022
"He was killing the game he brought heaven to the earth," a fan commented. "He broke shackles and chains my Willie you blessed and I know you'll be in the heavens now, I'll see ya I'm expecting you there your heart is pure so y'all Willie is alive just in higher places pray for the family he left behind."
"Thankful"
Finally, American Idol Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee, who previously sang with Spence, wrote, "You're with Jesus now. God bless you. Thankful for the time we had."