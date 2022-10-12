'American Idol' Fans Devastated by Willie Spence's Death

American Idol Season 19 Willie Spence reportedly died in a car accident on Tuesday, and fans of the singer and the show are devastated by the news of his death. In a Facebook post, local news outlet DouglasNow — based in Spence's home city of Douglas, Georgia — shared a photo of the singer, and revealed the tragic news. "DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee," the outlet stated.

The statement continued, "We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie's family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed." Many immediately began posting memorials and sympathy messages on the post, with one person writing, "Oh no, so very sorry to hear this sad news! Prayers for his family and all of his friends. I loved his smile!" Scroll down to see Spence's final Instagram post and read more tributes from his fans.