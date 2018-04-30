Katy Perry Transforms Into Snow White for ‘American Idol’ Disney Night

Katy Perry was every inch the Disney princess Sunday, transforming into Snow White for American Idol‘s themed Disney night.

Perry surprised fans of the live show by coming out in full costume for the themed episode, complete with black bob wig and red lipstick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Snow white said when I was young one day my prince will come… Katy Perry vestida de Branca de Neve para o #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/e65nfNx28m — Portal Katy Perry (@portalkatyperrx) April 30, 2018

“We have our very own pricess tonight,” host Ryan Seacrest said of her look. “Katy that is… I’m totally surprised. That is incredible.”

“Isn’t it all so magical?” Perry responded in her best impression of the character’s high-pitched voice.

“Maybe we’ll find out whether she has a prince later in the show,” Seacrest joked, at which point Perry made a face and sang a line from the song back at the host.

She made a similar comment earlier on the American Idol Instagram Story, teasing, “Maybe you’ll meet my prince!”

“It’s probably not me,” fellow judge Luke Bryan joked.

Perry hasn’t spoken much about her relationship status as of late, but appears to be back on with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom, posting a number of photos of the two of them visiting the Vatican and meeting with the Pope this weekend.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight recently, she confirmed she was seeing someone when asked if she would ever consider dating a contestant.

“Yes, Katy’s like that,” Bryan joked. “She totally could.”

Perry then interjected, saying, “No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself,” adding, “And I’m very happy!”

Interviewer Lauren Zima asked Perry, “You’re spoken for right now?” with the songstress replying, “Yeah, girl, of course I am!”

In February, a source told the publication that Bloom and Perry were giving their relationship another try.

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world,” the source said. “They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC