‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Scream Queens’ Guest Star Dead at 90: RIP to Jerry Leggio

Actor Jerry Leggio has died. He was 90.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born actor passed away at the beginning of the month. According to local newspaper The Advocate, he had been battling illness for years and began hospice care in July. He died just one week after turning 90.

Leggio was most famous for his supporting roles in various movies and TV shows, like the police drama In The Heat of the Night, the 1964 psychological thriller Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte, the 1987 Bill Condon film Sister Sister, the horror-comedy Scream Queens, and the fourth season of American Horror Story.

He got his start in local theatre before moving onto Hollywood roles, but Leggio was unique in that he brought the Hollywood roles to his hometown.

Leggio designed the film casting system for the state of Louisiana, a system which was later adopted by over 20 more states. He headed up a research project that led to the formation of the Louisiana Film Commission, ensuring more film and TV productions would take place in his home state. He also established the National Cineposium, the Louisiana-based conference that would later become the primary gathering point for the Association of Film Commissioners.

The character actor’s final role was in the 2022 film Days of Daisy.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria, their four children, and their 12 grandchildren.