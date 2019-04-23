Amber Rose Unloads on ‘Toxic’ Friends in New Instagram Rant

Amber Rose’s second pregnancy is showing her friends’ true colors. The model went on an Instagram rant about her “toxic ass fake friends” over the weekend, complaining that they haven’t been there for her after she announced she was expecting a baby boy.

“Funny how my phone blows up when I’m having pool parties and s— it lit,” she wrote on Instagram. “But as soon as b— is sick and pregnant it’s crickets.”

“No ‘just checking on you’ text or nothing, s—’s wild,” she continued. “But when I pop out this beautiful strong baby boy don’t try to be my friend again. Deadass.”

“Toxic-ass fake friends byeeeeeeeee,” she finished.

After Rose announced her pregnancy earlier this month, it was reported that she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — the same pregnancy sickness that Kate Middleton experienced while she was expecting all three of her and Prince William’s children.

Rose said that she was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a few days during her pregnancy, TMZ reports, getting treatments because she was sick and losing weight due to the condition’s symptom of severe nausea and vomiting.

Earlier this month, Rose, 35, announced that she and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32, were expecting their first child together. “@e4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” Rose wrote on Instagram on April 3 alongside a photo of her receiving a sonogram. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Edwards, who is Def Jam’s A&R Vice President, also shared the photo and the good news on his Instagram account. “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s— wild! I love you,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy.”

“[And] baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the b— [at]?’” he jokingly added, along with a series of emojis showing his excitement to become a dad.

Rose and Edwards have been romantically linked since September 2018, and they made their public debut together at Rose’s 4th annual SlutWalk in October, according to PEOPLE.

The two are reportedly thrilled to welcome their first child together. Although the pregnancy was unplanned, they are reportedly “deeply in love” and thrilled about the addition.

Rose gushed about her new boyfriend on social media in January. “He thinks he soooo cute! He really is tho and sweet, smart, talented, charismatic and overall just an amazing man,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned a shot of her beau.

“In the past I’ve used the words ‘best friend’ very loosely while speaking of my ex’s, [sic] but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me,” she added.

“He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships…” Rose wrote. “Me always apologizing for things I had no business apologizing for, being gaslighted, manipulated and mentally abused.”

“I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again,” she ended the sweet note. “So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much.”

