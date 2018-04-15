Amber Rose Shares Spotlight With Two Models in Racy New Video

Amber Rose got hot and heavy with two male models in a photo shoot, which she briefly posted to Instagram before deleting.

The photo shows Rose sandwiched between shirtless PA Isaiah Joseph and musician Benji Carlisle, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The 34-year-old model and actress herself wore a skin-colored leotard, and the three laid their hands on one another intimately in the snapshot.

“I felt mad gay,” Rose wrote in the caption. Another shot shows Rose smiling cheerfully between the models, while others feature the three of them rubbing their faces together.

The photos went up on Rose’s Instagram on Wednesday, though it’s unclear why they were deleted and what kind of campaign they were meant for.

Two other pictures from the same day were not deleted. They show Rose on a bright neon set, sprawled on a work-out bench. She wears a brightly colored long-sleeve leotard and stockings, with high-heeled shoes and a plastic visor on her head. A tiny pair of white sunglasses is perched at the end of her knows.

“U betta work B—,” reads one caption.

The posts came on the same day as Rose’s cryptic message to Khloe Kardashian. The model wrote a heartfelt not that appeared to be aimed at the reality star, giving her sympathies as Kardashian’s boyfriend was outed for cheating as she lay in the hospital, waiting to give birth.

“I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time,” Rose wrote on her Instagram story. “God bless you and your baby.”

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.

Rose has been historically at odds with the Kardashians. She once dated Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, and is best friends with Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiance, Blac Chyna. Chyna is a particularly sore subject for the famous family, as she is embroiled in legal battles with them on several fronts.

Rose once gave an impassioned rant about Kylie Jenner in a radio interview in 2015, drawing the anger of several of the sisters.

“Kylie’s a baby. She needs to go to bed at 7 o’clock and relax,” Rose told New York’s Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club at the time. “It’s ridiculous. Tyga should be ashamed of himself. That’s how I feel, for sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby that he left for a 16-year-old who just turned 17.”

Kardashian responded on Twitter, writing: “Please don’t worry about my sister who has a career and her s— together at ONLY 17. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you.”