Amber Rose Sizzles in New ‘Soccer Mom’ Bikini Video

Amber Rose is proud of her “soccer mom” body, and in a new bikini video shared to her Instagram she is showing it off.

Soccer mom ⚽️ @iconbtq A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 1, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

In the new clip, Rose is sitting poolside and posing for photos while rocking an orange and blue bikini.

She made reference to being a “soccer mom” in the caption, which seems to be a tongue-in-cheek comment but is also most likely a true statement as well considering her son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz turned five earlier in 2018.

While modeling and mom-life are both very time-consuming for Rose, one thing she has still always made time for is social activism. One way she engages people on a deeper level is though the Slutwalk march.

Rose is heavily involved with the event, as she feels that it is important to educate people on “social justice, finances and sexism, and everything you need to know to be a part of affecting change,” according to a past Refinery 29 interview.

During that same conversation she opened up about where she was in life and how she “was going through a lot” when she first became involved in the Slutwalk.

“I was going through a divorce. I was very heartbroken. I was a new parent. And I was constantly getting slut-shamed on the internet, which I really didn’t even know what slut-shaming was at that time,” Rose revealed

“I remember I came across a picture of a girl, she was wearing pasties and it was written on her body, ‘still not asking for it.’ I just started searching more, like, Where did this photo come from? What the hell is a Slutwalk? I start reading up on it. I called my team and I said, you know what? I need to have a Slutwalk. I have to do this, for every woman that has ever been slut-shamed,” she added

She went on to explain that as she researched the event she began to learn “about victim-blaming,” which was something that took her by surprise. “I was like, What the f— is victim-blaming? What is that? And then I was like, I can’t believe this is really happening,” Rose said. “That has happened to me before! And then it was the double standards and being body-shamed.”

Rose will be hosting another Slutwalk event again in 2018, which will be held on October 6 in Pershing Square, located in downtown Los Angles, California.