Amber Portwood’s Fiancee Insists the Wedding Has Not Been Called Off

Though it’s been announced that the wedding is off, Amber Portwood’s man is singing a different tune these days, according to PEOPLE.

“The wedding hasn’t been called off,” Baier exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Amber and I decided to keep the details of our wedding very, very personal and private right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Baier, it became a matter of making an intimate moment way too public.

“Ever since we announced our wedding date, the amount of stress and opinions that came along with that just became too much. There were people out there just ruining the day for us before it even happened,” Baier explains. “We decided to formulate and stick to our plan but we don’t know if we want to share this with everyone.”

Now Baier says the couple are focusing on keeping the wedding and plans around it private.

“When you live your life on TV and everyone has an opinion about it, there’s going to be somethings you just keep to yourself and that’s what we decided to do.”

It will be interesting to see what Portwood has to say to these new insights from Baier.