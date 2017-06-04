Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Are ‘Trying To Work Things Out’

They may be having difficulties, but Amber Portwood and fiancé, Matt Baier, aren’t calling it quits just yet, according to Us Weekly.

Portwood sparked rumors on Tuesday when she tweeted that she was was getting a fresh start. The Teen Mom OG star tweeted that she is “ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now.”

However, according to Us the couple hasn’t broken up. A source tells them, “Matt and Amber are still together and still living together. They’re trying to work things out.”

Ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now😊💖 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 30, 2017

Portwood, who has an 8-year-old daughter, Leah, with ex Gary Shirley, went to New York City alone for the Teen Mom OG reunion this week. The source claims Baier didn’t come with her because he’s tending to medical issues.”

The couple, who have been together for over two years, called off their October wedding last month. A week later, Baier told Us that he was still marrying Portwood, but that they wanted to keep the details private. The couple have also received an offer from Vivid Entertainment for a sex tape.

“As business people, Amber and I need to consider every offer we get from every different angle. Amber and I gained a whole new respect for that industry that we didn’t have before,” Baier told Us.