Amber Portwood Does ‘Something Free For Fans’ Because She’s Angry At The ‘Situation’

Amber Portwood set off a tweet-storm after a misunderstanding caused an outcry from her very active Twitter following.

This was not my book signing and I’m pissed off I’m getting backlash for someone else’s stupidity!!! — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) June 7, 2017

The Teen Mom OG star was reportedly set to appear at a book signing alongside her boyfriend Matt Baier (who is coincidentally working on a book of his own). However, she and Baier were no-shows. Shorted fans took to Twitter to express their anger.

The thing is, Portwood was allegedly told the signing was cancelled.

“This was not my book signing and I’m pissed off I’m getting backlash for someone else’s stupidity!!!” she tweeted.

However, that wasn’t enough for some fans and trolls. They hounded her and engaged in explicit name-calling exchanges.

Luckily for Portwood, some fans were understanding and defended her.

“I’m so hurt about the situation I cried earlier which is why it hurts me to be called a liar,” Portwood told one defending user. “I would NEVER do that to my fans!”

I’m going to do something for free with my fans. Just let me brainstorm!! I’m very angry at the backlash and situation!! I love you all 💖💖 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) June 7, 2017

Facing an ton of hate and conversation in her mentions, Portwood set off a series of tweets aimed at cooling down the tense situation. She promised a make-up date, free books or anything else she could do to make it right.

“I would never ever just not show up to see my fans,” she said. “I’m very hurt that I was told it was cancelled and that was a lie. I will make it up to everyone for free!!! Free books or a meet anything! I would never do that on purpose!! Please know that!”

She continued, “I’m going to do something for free with my fans. Just let me brainstorm!! I’m very angry at the backlash and situation!! I love you all”

This is just the latest time the MTV reality show star has stirred up her fan-base.

Last week, she tweeted “Ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now.” This made followers hope she was single again and ready to start fresh. While that has since been disproved, it sure caused an avalanche of tweets at the time.