Amber Heard Reportedly Spotted on Romantic Date With Sean Penn

Amber Heard appears to have found a new man.

According to Page Six, Heard was spotted on a romantic date with actor Sean Penn on Friday.

The duo were also spotted over the weekend attending a number of Oscar parties, which were also attended by Heard’s ex Elon Musk.

“Amber Heard and Sean Penn looked like they were on a date,” a source told Page Six after the two were spotted at the Tower Bar at Sunset Tower Hotel on Sunday. “They shared a bottle of red wine and were flirty and intimate with each other, at times in deep conversation and at times laughing.

“Amber showed up in the same dress she wore to the WME party for her date with Sean,” the source added. “She looked beautiful and seemed happy, even if she may have avoided a run-in with Elon earlier in the night.”

Heard and Musk had an off-and-on relationship in 2017, with the two first splitting in August only to get back together and break things off again in February.

“The timing wasn’t good for them,” an insider said regarding the two back in August. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

The second time around the two’s relationship “just kind of fizzled out,” according to a TMZ source.

Musk previously said in an interview with Rolling Stone that he’s unhappy if he isn’t in a relationship.

“If I’m not in love, if I’m not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy,” Musk said after the first break-up. “Going to sleep alone kills me,” Musk said. “It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F—. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”

Heard, meanwhile, gave some insight into her fluid sexuality in a recent interview.

“I’m a person. I like who I like,” Heard told Allure magazine. “I happened to be dating a woman, and people started taking pictures of us walking to our car after dinner. I [was] holding her hand, and I realized that I have two options: I can let go of her hand and, when asked about it, I can say that my private life is my private life. Or, I could not let go and own it.”

“They pointed to no other working romantic lead, no other actress, that was out,” Heard added. “I didn’t come out. I was never in. It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity.”