Amber Heard Reacts to Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard knows a thing or two about being villainized in the public eye. Amid her divorce from The Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and her subsequent domestic abuse claims against him, she was painted as a bitter B-list actress desperate to hang onto her fame. Depp eventually sued Heard for breach of contract over a non-disclosure agreement she signed in their divorce decree over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she detailed abuse in a past relationship, despite never naming Depp. He won the suit and it was settled not too long ago. In the wake of Blake Lively’s sexual harassment claims against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, Heard has something to say.

“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,’” Heard said in a statement to NBC News on Dec. 23. “I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.” Heard has relocated to Spain in search of a peaceful life outside of Tinsel Town.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the lawsuit, Lively accused Baldoni of hiring a crisis PR management team to orchestrate a smear campaign against her in an effort to sidetrack her speaking up about what she allegedly experienced on set and behind-the-scenes. Baldoni has denied the allegations, but the fallout of his career has already begun with WWE dropping him as a client while keeping Lively on the roster.

Many have come to Lively’s defense. “As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years,” wrote America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars wrote in their Dec. 22 Instagram post, adding, “We stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” They continued, “Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.”