Amber Heard and Elon Musk Caught Snuggling up to Each Other in Video From Johnny Depp’s Penthouse Elevator

Photos have been released of Amber Heard and Elon Musk getting cozy inside an elevator from a few years ago. The black-and-white images were released via the Daily Mail showing the two in a private elevator inside Johnny Depp‘s penthouse. In the surveillance video the two can been seen in three separate photos, one of which includes Heard’s head on Musk’s chest and with Musk’s arms wrapped around her as she leaned back on him.

Since the photos surfaced, it’s reported that Musk insists the two were separated before he started his relationship with the actress. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor says otherwise. Depp believes their affair started one month into his marriage to Heard after the two said “I do” in 2015. As a result, Depp has subpoenaed Musk for his text messages as part of a $50 million defamation case against the Aquaman actress.

Although there are no timestamps on when exactly the video was taken, there are security guards at the building who have previously gone on record to state that the billionaire visited Heard several times, both before and after her filing for divorce in May 2016.

“Only one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard were married — while Mr. Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015 — Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Ms. Heard received Musk ‘late at night’ at Mr. Depp’s penthouse,” the suit alleges.

“Specifically, Ms. Heard asked staff at the Eastern Columbia Building to give her ‘friend Elon’ access to the building’s parking garage and the penthouse elevator ‘late at night.’ and they testified that they did so,” they continued.

“Building staff would then see Ms. Heard’s ‘friend Elon’ leaving the building the next morning,” they concluded.

Although Depp and Heard agreed on a $7 million divorce settlement in August 2016, things were rehashed after Heard openly spoke about being a survivor of domestic violence. While she never openly said it was Depp, she did insinuate it, therefore he filed for defamation last March. Because of what she said, he lost his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. However, Depp argued against those accusations saying he was the victim of an “elaborate hoax” and that his ex-wife “faked” her injuries with makeup.

Just two months after their divorce, Musk and Heard were linked together, but their on-again-off-again relationship ended in 2018.

Photo credit: Brian Dowling / Amy Sussman / Getty.