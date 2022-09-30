Amber Heard Makes Rare Public Appearance After Suffering Loss in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard recently made a rare public appearance, after having mostly laid low since suffering a legal loss in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. According to The Daily Mail, Heard was spotted vacationing in Spain this past week, reportedly visiting Palma de Mallorca, a resort city that sits on the Mediterranean. The outlet also shared photos of Heard smiling while holding a small child who is most likely her child born via surrogacy in 2021.

The new report comes roughly four months after the end of the much talked about trial. The case ended with the jury ruling that Heard defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which he was not explicitly named. Heard and her legal team stated that they planned to appeal the verdict, which they since have. The Daily Mail reports that Heard has also hired a new lawyer to help with the massive legal bills she's built up over the years, due to the case.

Amber Heard resurfaces for the first time since Johnny Depp trial while vacationing in Spain https://t.co/vJJq2sP4KG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 30, 2022

A movie has been made about the big defamation case, which is sure to thrill those who were following the trial. According to Variety, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has debuted exclusively on Tubi, and is now available to stream. Hot Take stars Mark Hapka (Days of Our Lives) as Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Heard. The film is said to follow "the tumultuous relationship – in and out of court – of Depp and Heard, dramatizing the two-month defamation trial that concluded June 1, with the jury finding that Heard had defamed Depp by alluding to domestic violence allegations against him in a December 2018 op-ed piece." Variety also noted that, while the jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was also held "liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer."

Additional stars of Hot Take include Melissa Marty (Station 19) as Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig (Law & Order True Crime) will as Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. The film was directed by Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods), from a script by Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show). Variety reports the movie was fast-tracked by Tubi and MarVista "to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer," according to a statement from Tubi's chief content officer, Adam Lewinson. Neither Depp nor Heard appears to have commented on the film about their legal battle.