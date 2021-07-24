Amanda Kloots Slams Critic of Decision to Date Again One Year After Husband Nick Cordero's Death

✖

Cohost Amanda Kloots took time on Friday's episode of The Talk to discuss her decision to start dating again one year after the death of her husband, Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero. Kloots revealed that she has faced some criticism for entering the dating pool so soon after the death of her husband, and opened up about the difficulty of being a widow. "Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first and then got married. Obviously, with Nick we had a child," Kloots explained on The Talk. "I've never actually had to date and I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element and it's hard. It is hard."

"It's all wonderful," Kloots continued. "It's wonderful people I'm meeting and it's been a great process so far. But I would say it's very hard, without getting into too many details, it's very hard." However, an Instagram follower decided to call out Kloots online, leaving "Dating already Wow that was fast" on an unrelated post. Kloots addressed the comment in her Instagram Story. "How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process," she wrote over a screenshot of the comment, calling out the person's handle directly. "I will address this soon, guys, I promise. There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then, I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots)

Kloots marked the one-year anniversary of Cordero's death due to COVID-19 complications with a photo montage of their years together. "One year," Kloots wrote. "Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'" ⠀

"There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about," Kloots continued. "Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I’ll have it forever."