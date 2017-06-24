Amanda Bynes Reveals She’s Sober, Gives Credit To Blac Chyna

Amanda Bynes has been spotted out looking great and healthy, and now she’s revealed she is sober and ready to return to acting.

The former All That and The Amanda Show star went on camera with blogger Diana Madison for the first time since her very public meltdown to reveal the update, as Yahoo! News points out.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

These were Bynes’ first public statements since returning to Twitter earlier this year.

The 31-year-old actress also revealed she’s three years sober with no plans of reverting back to her previous lifestyle.

An unexpected name was brought up into the conversation by Madison: Blac Chyna. Numerous comparisons were made between the styles of Bynes and Rob Kardashian’s ex during Bynes’ breakdown.

“Did Blac Chyna steal your look?” Madison asked.

“I stole her look,” Bynes replied.

“Looks” are a very big part of Bynes’ life now that she’s sober. She revealed she’s attending a fashion school to start a possible fashion career.

“I’ve been going to school lately. Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future.”

She also touched on the support she felt from friends and fans including Nick Cannon, who was a fellow Nickelodeon child star.

“I know he called me family, and I loved that,” she said. “He’s definitely family to me, too.”

In the clip, Bynes looks healthy as ever with bleach bold hair. She also reiterated that she’s drug-free.

Fans were able to see her new look earlier this year when pictures started to surface of the star, and she shared a photo of herself to Twitter.

“Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!” she captioned the shot.

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017