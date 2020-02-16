Amanda Bynes Reportedly Met Fiance Paul Michael in AA

By now, you’ve likely heard that Amanda Bynes is engaged. But, the news has prompted many to wonder who exactly the star is engaged to. According to The Blast, even more details have been released about Bynes’ fiancé, whom she has noted is the “love of her life.”

The Blast reported that Bynes has been dating her fiancé for “several months.” Additionally, the publication reported that the former Nickelodeon star met her beau, who is said to be in his 20’s, in AA classes. The outlet also reported that Bynes’ future husband lives in the San Fernando Valley and that his family has connections in the entertainment industry.

On Saturday, Bynes shared a photo of her fiancé for the first time on Instagram, captioning a selfie of the two with one word, “Lover.” After she shared the post, E! News confirmed that Bynes’ “lover” is Paul Michael. Like The Blast‘s report, E! News shared that the star reportedly met Michael in rehab and that they have only been dating for two to three months. They also confirmed that Bynes and Michael’s engagement is indeed the real deal.

On Valentine’s Day, Bynes told her fans that she was engaged. The actor posted a photo of her new bling on Instagram and wrote that she was “Engaged to tha love of my life.”

This news comes a few months after Bynes reportedly checked out of a sober living facility. In early December, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the former Nickelodeon star had checked out of the facility on her own and that she was subsequently looking for a place to live in the Los Angeles area. At the time, it was reported that Bynes was living with her parents, who are her conservators, while she was looking for another place to stay.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Bynes, her parents, and their conservatorship attorney, went to a Ventura County courthouse in order to discuss with a judge whether it was alright for Bynes to live on her own. The publication went on to report that they did discuss alternative living arrangements and that Bynes left the courthouse with her parents by her side.

“She has a great relationship with them,” a source told ET about Bynes’ relationship with her parents. “She’s always in touch with them.”

