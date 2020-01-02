Amanda Bynes’ Face Tattoo Has Fans Sounding off About 2020 Already

Amanda Bynes’ new face tattoo is already giving fans plenty of thoughts about 2020 and the year to come. After Bynes debuted the new ink – a heart tattoo located on her cheek – just ahead of the new year on Dec. 30, fans are continuing to sound off on the design, with many taking to social media to both express their love and dislike of the design and placement and what it could mean for the year ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Dec 30, 2019 at 8:58pm PST

“Seeing Amanda Bynes’ crooked heart face tattoo is the most 2020 thing I’ve seen yet,” tweeted one person.

“Amanda bynes got a face tattoo before the new decade can we discuss,” wrote another.

“Okay Amanda Bynes did it first and now we are all getting heart face tattoos in 2020,” suggested a third person. “In Amanda we trust.”

“And Amanda Bynes maybe got a face tattoo,” added another on Twitter. “2020 is already the dumpster fire we feared it’d be.”

“I hope 2020 gets better for Amanda Bynes [because] she has a face tattoo now and I’m just wondering why no one has tried to help her???” tweeted another.

Bynes debuted the new ink, which may or may not be a temporary tattoo, on Instagram earlier this week, sharing the photo with her more than 200,000 followers alongside an alien face emoji for the caption. Although many supported the new ink, encouraging Bynes to continue expressing herself in whatever ways she deems necessary, others viewed it as a sign of trouble following the actress’ rollercoaster past several years.

The tattoo comes just two weeks after reports surfaced that Bynes had checked herself out of a sober living facility and “dropped out of school,” where she had been focused on studying design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A. Bynes had voluntarily entered the facility at the recommendation of her doctors and family months after she had entered a mental health facility after suffering a stress-related “relapse.”

It is believed that Bynes is now living with her family as she figures out her next steps, though she remains committed to her sobriety, which she opened up about in an interview with PAPER Magazine last November. Sources claimed that the actress is not “doing drugs and mentally and physically she’s okay” and is “open to getting help.”