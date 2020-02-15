Amanda Bynes: Fiance’s Mystery Identity Raises Questions, Frustration

Amanda Bynes has kept her private life out of the spotlight in recent months, to the point that her engagement announcement on Valentine’s Day came as a complete surprise to fans. Her followers do not even know who the fiance is, leading to some questions and frustrations. Her Instagram page is flooded with people wondering who the mystery man really is.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes wrote, without tagging anyone in the photo.

The photo only shows Bynes’ left hand with a big diamond ring on her ring finger. Her hand is resting on a man’s hand, and it appears he is wearing a wedding band on his ring finger.

Fans flooded the comments, wondering who the man is. After all, none of Bynes’ previous Instagram posts show her dating anyone.

“Congrats manda! who is the lucky man,” one fan asked, while another simply wrote “Spill.”

“I need to know who Amanda Bynes is engaged to,” another fan tweeted.

This is not the first time Bynes has said she is engaged. Back in 2014, a week after she was arrested on a DUI charge, Bynes told InTouch Weekly she was engaged to a 19-year-old boyfriend. That same year, Bynes was put on a psychiatric hold and checked into rehab.

In February 2017, Bynes shut down rumors she was engaged and pregnant, although the rumors began from a Twitter account some fans thought was being run by Bynes herself.

Bynes’ life was thought to be much more stable since December, when Entertainment Tonight reported she checked out of a sober living facility and was planning on living on her own, following a relapse in September 2019. She is still under conservatorship with her parents though.

On Dec. 30, Bynes took to Instagram to share a selfie revealing she got a tattoo of a heart on her right cheek. A Feb. 7 mirror selfie post proved the tattoo was permanent, but she did not include any caption with the photo.

Bynes has not spoken out about since a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine. At the time, Bynes said she was clean and was looking to lead a better life.

“I think that’s kind of how I go about [life] now — like, what’s there to lose? I have no fear of the future,” she told the magazine. “I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here.”

Photo credit: Getty Images