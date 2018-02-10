Amanda Bynes Looks Healthy in First Photo of 2018

Amanda Bynes has resurfaced with a new photo after months of silence.

In what was her first tweet of 2018, Bynes uploaded a photo of herself and two friends out to dinner at Girasol Restaurant in Studio City, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bynes looks to be happy and healthy in the photo, and she seems back on track after her legal issues in 2012 and the mental health issues that followed in 2013.

Dinner with friends at Girasol💋 pic.twitter.com/1XM413gNQ1 — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 10, 2018

The former Nickelodeon child star is shown with long blonde hair extensions and a simple black top as she prepares to dine at the eatery.

“Dinner with friends at Girasol,” Bynes captioned the photo, adding the kiss imprint emoji.

The was the first photo Bynes has shared on Twitter since April 2017.

In that previous photo she was shown with a friend, who also appears in the new dinner shot, as they pose beside pink and green floral arrangements.

The All That alum captioned the photo, “Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!”

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

Bynes apparently intends to return to acting in 2018, in what would be her first role since playing Marianne Bryant in the 2010 film Easy A.

Back in June 2017, the former The Amanda Show star went on camera with blogger Diana Madison for the first time since her very public meltdown to reveal her plans .

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

In that same interview, Bynes also took time to update fans on what she has been up to since her retreat from the public eye.

“I’ve been going to school lately,” Bynes said. “Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future.”

Bynes has not yet revealed what projects she intends to tackle in the coming year.