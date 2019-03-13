Alyssa Milano Ripped for Tweet Identifying With ‘Transgender Sisters’: ‘I’m Everything’

Alyssa Milano came under fire Friday for celebrating her “transgender sisters” on International Women’s Day, and doubled down on critics by identifying with minorities.

“My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay,” the actress wrote.

While the tweet earned praise from some fans who appreciated the call-out, one Twitter follower asked her point blank if she was trangender.

“I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk,” Milano replied. “Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after.”

Milano’s response was still controversial and apologized for offending some. However, she still defended her tweet.

“I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation,” Milano wrote. “I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful.”

Milano also tweeted a Rumi quote – “This is a subtle truth. Whatever you love, you are” – which she said was “my intention.”

However, the last response only received more criticism.

“A real apology doesn’t include the word ‘but,’” one person wrote.

“That is some serious erasure,” another wrote. “You really are incapable of listening to others and cannot help but talk over them, and erase them, can you?”

“Personally I find ‘I see you and hear you’ vomit inspiring. You should have stopped at the word offended,” another added.

Aside from her tweets, the celebrity activist also published a new column on The Wrap Thursday, calling on Americans to celebrate the women making history today during Women’s History Month in March.

Milano highlighted the work of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, a community of women in Florida who established the Fair Food Program, which “harnesses the buying power of large corporate food retailers to ensure women’s right to work free of sexual assault and harassment, in addition to a host of other fundamental human rights, on the farms where the corporate giants buy produce. And with that power, farmworkers are building a new world,” she wrote.

Milano has frequently attracted critics for her no-nonsense tweeting and activism against the Trump Administration. In January she gained attention for calling the red “Make America Great Again” hats the “new white hood.”