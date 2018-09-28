Security Stops Alyssa Milano From Filming During Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

Actress Alyssa Milano attended the Brett Kavanaugh hearing on Thursday, and guards reportedly stopped her from filming.

According to photos shared by the Daily Mail, Milano could be seen sitting behind Kavanaugh with her phone out and a security guard can be seen leaning in to tell her that this was not allowed.

The outlet went on to note that while non-flash photography was allowed during the hearing, only pre-designated members of the press were authorized to film the hearing. However, Milano’s video footage still made it’s way online, as she shared it to her Twitter page.

“I will say this…if a woman were to yell, interrupt and cry while being questioned, people would call her unhinged or say she had a melt down,” she wrote in one video post. “The democrats looking Dr. Ford in the eye. The Republicans looking at their phones,” she captioned another.”

Prior to the hearing, Milano stated that she was attending in order “to support” and “solidarity” for Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford, who was speaking in front of the committee regarding allegations that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982. “This can’t be an easy day for her,” the actress added.

In a subsequent interview with reporters, Milano again reiterated her desire to be a support to Ford.

“I know how hard it is, and I know what she’s had to go through to be here and present and answer those questions,” she said, “So it was important for me to be able to support her, and to support survivors everywhere.”

Milano has been very outspoken in her opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice. At this time, it is expected that the committee will have enough votes to send his nomination on to the full Senate.