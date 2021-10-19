Alyssa Milano Arrested Outside the White House

Actress Alyssa Milano was arrested outside the White House on Tuesday, after engaging in a protest. Taking to Twitter, the former Charmed actress stated that she was taken into custody by police “for demanding” that President Joe Biden and Senate leaders “use their mandate to protect voting rights.” She then asked her fans and followers to “stand” with her on the issue, alongside People for the American Way — a group founded over four decades ago by Norman Lear — which has been advocating for the end of the filibuster.

Milano concluded her post by asking everyone to “tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live.” In addition to Milano, the current president of People for the American Way, Ben Jealous, was also arrested. In a statement shared to Twitter, he said, “We came back to the White House to deliver a clear message to President Biden: we need actions that match the urgency of his words on voting rights – and time is running out.” He added, “The Freedom to Vote Act has to pass now if we are going to protect voting rights in the next election for all of us: for Black voters and Brown voters, for women, for younger voters and older voters, voters with disabilities and working people of all backgrounds.”

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

This is not Milano’s first run-in with authorities in Washington, as she has regularly been part of protests and demonstrations over the years. Back in 2018, Milano attended the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, and guards reportedly stopped her from filming at some point. According to photos shared by the Daily Mail at the time, Milano could be seen sitting behind Kavanaugh with her phone out and a security guard can be seen leaning in to tell her that this was not allowed. The outlet went on to note that while non-flash photography was allowed during the hearing, only pre-designated members of the press were authorized to film the hearing. However, Milano’s video footage still made it’s way online, as she shared it to her Twitter page.

Prior to the hearing, Milano stated that she was attending in order “to support” and “solidarity” for Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford, who was speaking in front of the committee regarding allegations that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982. “This can’t be an easy day for her,” the actress added. In a subsequent interview with reporters, Milano again reiterated her desire to be a support to Ford. “I know how hard it is, and I know what she’s had to go through to be here and present and answer those questions,” she said, “So it was important for me to be able to support her, and to support survivors everywhere.”