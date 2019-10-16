Alyssa Milano Announces She’s on ‘The View,’ Twitter Chimes in Immediately

Alyssa Milano had fans scrambling to change the channel Wednesday as she announced she would be a guest on The View. The Charmed actress rocked a ’70s-inspired orange dress as she gave the tune in notice in front of ABC talk show’s logo before heading out on stage with Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin to talk the news of the day.

Milano’s followers were quick to wish her well as she holds her own on the passionate panel, even offering up ideas as to what she could discuss.

Milano’s appearance on The View comes two years after the #MeToo movement went viral, in part due to her openness on Twitter about her own sexual assault at 19.

“It was the perfect storm to happen and I feel really blessed I was the vessel, the messenger,” Milano said in a 2017 interview with The Guardian of her involvement in the social movement, started years prior by Tarana Burke. “It’s very special, probably the greatest thing I’ve felt. I think the fact that it turned into a true movement was surprising. That was never my intention.”

“It’s not a fixed movement, it’s something that will adapt to the women, the territory and the generation,” she added. “I do think the most important thing is that it will continue. We are not going to stand for it any more.”

Milano was also one of the stars who protested during the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced multiple sexual assault allegations.

“When I was 19 years old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star, who told the crowd to get closer to her. This resulted in a stampede,” Milano said at one of the Washington D.C. protests. “People were smashed against each other, I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was gonna die. From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt, and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina. I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please, help me.’ They couldn’t help me.”

