All the Times Ben Affleck Publicly Addressed His Addiction Battles

Ben Affleck entered rehab this week after working with a sober coach over the past year, along with attending various meetings.

Over the years, the actor has struggled with alcohol abuse and has often spoken about alcohol’s impact on his childhood and his own drinking habits.

“This is a lifelong battle, not one that he takes lightly,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “His focus is on his family and getting better so that he can continue with what he loves.”

Read on to learn more about Affleck’s history.

1998

Affleck has been candid about his drinking for years, telling USA Weekend in 1998 that he regretted some of the choices he had made while drinking.

“I just wanted to stop,” Affleck said of quitting drinking at the time. “I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk. It’s funny to be obnoxious or out of control, but then it’s like, ‘I think I hurt that person’s feelings. I made a fool of myself’ or ‘I didn’t want to kiss that girl.’ I have almost no inhibitions, so it’s dangerous for me.”

2001

The star checked himself into rehab for his first stint there in 2001. PEOPLE reports that actor Charlie Sheen helped Affleck arrange a room at Promises, a rehab center in Malibu that is famous for treating numerous stars including Sheen, who drove Affleck to the center.

“People were telling him, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ and he said, ‘You know what? I think I better go take care of it,’” Affleck’s former high school teacher Larry Aaronson said.

2012

In 2012, Affleck told Barbara Walters in an interview that his father was an alcoholic.

“I did know that as a child,” he said. “He drank a lot. My father was a — what did they call him — a real alcoholic. He, you know, drank all day, drank every day, and to his credit, he got sober ultimately. He’s been sober for several decades, which I think is pretty impressive.”

Affleck added that he looked to brother Casey Affleck and best friend Matt Damon for support.

“I had good friends. I had Matt Damon, I had my brother, and I had a nucleus of friends that I grew up with and I had support from,” he shared.

2012

That year, he also discussed his first trip to rehab while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be,” he said. “It was more a ‘let me get myself straight,’ before it became a rite of passage.”

2014

Affleck discussed how his father’s behavior shaped his own choices while speaking to Playboy in 2014.

“My dad had ambitions but also a troubled life,” he said. “He had a lot of tragedy in his family, a lot of pain, and he drank to ease some of that pain. Once you start drinking too much, it’s hard to fulfill your ambitions. He became a pretty serious alcoholic. He’s sober now. He’s been sober for 20 years, and I think it’s incredibly admirable. But when he was drinking, he fell apart. My mom kicked him out, and then he was kicking around and living on the street.”

“That was a formative period for me,” Affleck continued. “It caused me to obsess about success and money, because my dad ran out of money and got kicked out of his house. I obsessed about how important money was. It got wired into my DNA, and that obsession probably caused me to do some movies I shouldn’t have.”

2017

Affleck revealed in a Facebook post in March 2017 that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” he continued. “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

2018

This week, it was reported that Affleck has entered treatment at The Canyon at Peace Park in Malibu after an intervention by ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“He is seeking treatment,” a source told PEOPLE of the actor. “He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.”

Garner was seen arriving at Affleck’s home on Wednesday, and Entertainment Tonight reports that the actress drove her ex to rehab.

“Jen [Garner] is proud of the strides he’s made, but some of his friends were worried he might be taking some steps backward and could be on a slippery slope,” a source told ET. “Ben wants nothing more than to get sober for his kids, for Jen and also for his career.”

