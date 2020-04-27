All the Celeb Bikini and Swimsuit Pics Posted During Coronavirus 2020 Quarantine

As the 2020 coronavirus quarantine continues to keep people at home for the time being, many celebrities are using the time to post bikini and swimsuit pictures. Since stay-at-home orders began rolling out back in March, lots of models, actresses, reality TV stars and models have been using the time to work on their tans.

In one post, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself rocking a blue swimsuit. The reality TV star is standing in front of a luxurious pool, with a gorgeous mountain and forest landscape in the background. The post also features photos of Kardashian's kids hanging out in the pool with some of their cousins. There are also a few great poolside snaps as well. Scroll down to see more celebrity swimsuit and bikini posts!