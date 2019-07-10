All the Best Celebrity Bottle Cap Challenge Videos

The internet seems to have dropped everything to take part in the bottle cap challenge, including some of the world’s biggest celebrities. Overnight, this viral test of flexibility and finesse has filled our news feeds, and some of the results have been remarkable.

The bottle cap challenge can be undertaken in a number of ways. The gist of it is to kick a bottle with a threaded cap, just grazing the top, thereby spinning the cap off with your foot. There are variations, of course — some of which make it easier and some of which make it harder.

The challenge has inspired countless viral videos, showing off the physical prowess of social media. Celebrities have the added benefit of huge platforms, but still, many have found hilarious takes on the idea. A few have even surprised us with flexibility we wouldn’t have guessed they had.

Here is a look at some of the top celebrity bottle cap challenge videos.

Justin Bieber

View this post on Instagram I nominate Tom cruise and Hailey Bieber A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 7, 2019 at 4:47pm PDT

One of the first big celebrities to undertake the bottle cap challenge was Justin Bieber. Not only did he pull it off, he applied to his confusing fixation on fighting actor Tom Cruise, saying: “this could be Tom Cruise’s head” as he kicked the cap.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber’s wife, formerly Hailey Baldwin, put her own impressive spin on the bottle cap challenge, apparently in the same field and with the same bottle as her husband. Hailey Bieber drove past the bottle on an ATV with one foot outstretched, expertly grazing the threads as she went by. Baldwin set her video to the song “Bad Girls” by M.I.A. and put it in slow-motion, prompting others to do the same.

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram you asked for it @haileybieber … A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 8, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

Kendall Jenner accepted the bottle cap challenge from her friend Hailey Bieber, and if possible, she took it one step further. Rather than an ATV, Jenner went at the water bottle on a jet ski while on vacation in Greece. Unlike the others she hit the cap with the top of her foot, showing perhaps even more flexibility and control.

Jenner’s video prompted outrage from followers, who accused her of polluting the ocean with her plastic bottle cap. She responded lightheartedly with a comment saying that she had fished the cap out of the water.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton had a big time fan-favorite bottle cap challenge, and perhaps one of the first to include product placement. Shelton took an ambitious swing at a full bottle of Smithworks Vodka, only to know it unceremoniously to the ground.

“Oh my God! I’m sorry!” he cried in mock horror.

Shelton has been the owner of the Smithworks vodka brand since 2016, so this was a perfect opportunity for him to get his label in front of his followers’ eyes, even if it did cost him a bit of dignity.

John Mayer

Singer John Mayer surprised many fans with his immaculate spinning kick for the bottle cap challenge. Mayer took the cap off of a plastic bottle while hardly disturbing the vessel itself. Mayer noted that he had accepted the challenge fro MMA professional Max Holloway, so perhaps he’s had some training. He passed it on in turn to action star Jason Statham.

Jason Statham

Statham did not disappoint, taking the cap off of a bottle with a fearsome expression on his face. However, his clip was reappropriated into a few memes that were less than friendly.

Lizzo

Rapper Lizzo showed fans the other side of the bottle cap challenge, where it does not always go as planned. After missing her first kick, Lizzo hit the bottle a little too hard, sending the loosened cap and a whole lot of water flying around the dressing room she was in. It splashed all over a nearby computer before the video cut out.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds also took advantage of the bottle cap challenge for promotional purposes, showing off an emotional journey between him and a bottle of Aviation Gin. When the lonesome bottle finally found him in his trailer, he greeted it with an unceremonious kick.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey put a distinctive twist on the bottle cap challenge as well, coaxing the cap off with a high note from her prodigious voice rather than a kick. Exactly how she pulled the video off is unclear, but her friends, fans and followers were rolling with laughter.

Diplo

DJ Diplo picked up the bottle cap challenge unprompted, but he was not shy about passing it on to other stars. Have successfully completed the challenge himself, he asked Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kevin Durant and President Barack Obama all to do the same.

Joe Gibbs

NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs also gave a unique interpretation to the bottle cap challenge. While he was successful, his method came with its fair share of spills as he spin his cap off with an air ratchet. It seemed to be worth it, however, as Gibbs noted that his was a sponsored post with Coca Cola, so he can find another bottle somewhere.

Snoop Dogg

View this post on Instagram New challenge. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 7, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

Finally, Snoop Dogg might be the first person online to get tired of the bottle cap challenge, judging by his own contribution to the viral sensation. The rapper posted a video of himself sitting in bed, delivering a profanity-laced diatribe against these kinds of clips.

“I’m sick of this f—ing bottle s—,” he said. “Why the f— you kicking the tops off of bottles you goofy motherf—ers? Who the f— making up these dumb ass challenges? Kicking the top off of a f—ing bottle? This the new challenge: pick up the motherf—ing phone, and say shut the f— up, b—. That’s the new challenge, motherf—er.”