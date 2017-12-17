‘Glow’ Actress Alison Brie Dishes on Filming Nude Scenes

Alison Brie scored the first Golden Globe nomination of her career for Netflix‘s GLOW, which included nude scenes early in its first season.

She was a little apprehensive at first, but her role as female wrestler Ruth Wilder helped her get more comfortable with the nude scenes.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, the former Mad Men actress said she wanted to be on the show so badly that she ignored a warning during the casting process.

“Very early on in auditioning it was a case of, ‘Don’t come to any more auditions unless you’re comfortable with nudity, because it is a part of the show,’” the 34-year-old said. “It was a deal-breaker, for sure. At that time, I just wanted to be on the show so much that I really didn’t care.”

Brie understood that the nudity was an important part of the show, and it was personally empowering.

“It was important that the show be a realistic portrayal of life in the way people live and the way they have sex,” the actress explained. “And also that our show be about every aspect of women’s bodies, and women not being ashamed of their bodies. We’re not being shot in a way that’s over-sexualizing us, or exploiting us. I found it very freeing and empowering, and I’m so glad that I did it.”

Brie took a major step forward in her career in 2017. After a supporting role in Mad Men and a lead role in the cult sitcom Community, she’s earned SAG and Golden Globe nods for GLOW.

She also stars in two movies expected to be major players in awards season — James Franco‘s The Disaster Artist and Steven Spielberg’s The Post. The Disaster Artist also stars her husband, Franco’s brother Dave.

“It was a last-minute decision,” she told Net-A-Porter of her Disaster Artist cameo. “Maybe two weeks before they started filming they were like, ‘Oh, do you want to play Dave’s girlfriend?’ And I said, ‘Why not?’”

GLOW was also picked up for a second season in August.

Photo credit: Netflix